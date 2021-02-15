NHRC inks MoU with Brac

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Brac have signed an agreement to ensure welfare, protection, and accessibility for cross sections of people, including for persons with disabilities.

The objective of the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to ensure increased access of the disabled persons in both the physical and digital space.

The MoU was signed at the NHRC office in Karwan Bazar in the capital on Sunday.

NHRC Secretary Narayan Chandra Sarkar and Asif Saleh, Executive Director of Brac signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.

The aim of this MoU is to strengthen the partnership and collaboratively work towards ensuring accessibility of persons with disabilities in public transport, infrastructure, and information.

