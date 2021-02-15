2 killed in Sylhet road crash

SYLHET, Feb 14: Two people were killed after a truck plunged into a canal from a bridge in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ebadur Rahman, the driver of the truck, and Russel Ahmed, the driver's assistant, both hailing from Jaintiapur.

Police said the accident occurred around 5:30am on Sylhet-Tamabil road at Damri Bridge.

The soil-laden truck fell into a canal from Damri Bridge, killing two people on the spot, said Mohamamd Ibrahim, officer-in-charge of Jointapur Police Station.

On information, police and fire service members recovered the bodies with the help of locals around 7:30am.

Road crashes in Bangladesh

Road accidents in Bangladesh is still one of the leading causes of deaths as 37,170 people were killed in 26,902 accidents across the country in the last five years, according to a report by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS) released on Oct 22.





