Dedicated agriculture officials to be rewarded: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said the officials who are committed to work with due sincerity and dedication facing adverse situations would be awarded by the government.

"Those who are committed to work with due sincerity and honesty facing unfavorable atmosphere will be recognized definitely by the concerned Agriculture Ministry," he said.

The minister said these while inaugurating an orientation training programme of the newly appointed 38th BCS agriculture cadre officials as the chief guest at the city's Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh (KIB).

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organised the function.

Terming Agriculture always a challenging profession, he said new problems will arrive and everyone should be activated and sincere in facing innovative problems and exploiting the enormous potential of the agriculture sector. -BSS





