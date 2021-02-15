Video
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Gen Aziz gets vaccine shot

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed received corona vaccine shot at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Sunday a day after his return from a 15-day trip to the United States.
"After returning from the USA, General Aziz Ahmed received the vaccine at the CMH on his first working day," according to Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate release.
After taking his vaccine shot, Gen Aziz instructed everyone not to pay heed to rumours and get vaccinated. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for arranging vaccination facilities for the members of the army and everyone else.
In the first phase till February 13, a total of 18,269 people including civil and the members of retired and on-duty military officials and their family members have been vaccinated from 26 vaccine centres.


