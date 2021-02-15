JS Speaker, state minister Indira receive C-19 vaccine

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday received Covid-19 vaccine at the medical centre of JS.

As the mass inoculation drive is underway, the Speaker received the vaccine at the Jatiya Sangsad Medical Centre, said a press release.

"The government has brought coronavirus vaccines to save human lives. Everyone should take the vaccine as it is fully safe," Dr Shirin Sharmin said after receiving the vaccine.

Meanwhile, state minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira received the corona vaccine from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University convention centre.

After receiving the vaccine, she said, "I am fine after receiving the vaccine."

The mass vaccination programme started across the country in February 7.






