

More vaccination centres needed



Till now, we haven't got any report that no one has become severely ill after taking the shots. This could be a reason for the growing response. The government, health care workers and everyone related to the campaign deserves applaud for this skilful execution of plans. The boosted confidence among the commoners is giving us assurance about the success of the campaign.



As public are constantly motivated to get the vaccine, the authorities have to ensure a steady supply for them. We need to be cautious because the journey has just started. After a good start, the challenge for any mass immunisation campaign is to keep up the momentum.



However, there are huge logistical challenges associated with it. As the number of candidates for the vaccine grows the need for more trained human resources, more vaccination centres and a more flexible registration process becomes a demand of the time.



The government must be watchful removing all barriers, technical or physical, linked to the registration process.



The government is mulling over on spot registration for elderly people. But, on spot registration should be facilitated in rural and suburban areas as many of the vaccine candidates might not have easy access to internet. The inoculation campaign has once again showed us the importance of a digitised health sector.



Thus we should make sure bridging the digital gap in the country. In the short term, however, the authorities must make sure that the digital gap, along with other problems associated with registration, don't come in the way of vaccinating the risk groups of the population, especially those above 55 and with pre-existing medical conditions.



Moreover, at the same time, its existing system for test and treatment of Covid-19 must function as before and remain unhindered. It is indeed a good sign that since last week we are seeing the lowest records of infection rates. Probably, it is happening because of maintaining health hygiene and wearing masks. We are optimistic and believe that together we will contain Covid-19.

