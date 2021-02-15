Video
Letter To the Editor

Secure mobile banking

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
We now have everything in our hands with the touch of technology in the digital country. We don't have to get up to speed to transact anywhere easily with mobile phones or smart phones. There is no problem in opening an account. Mobile banking account can be easily opened with national identity card information. And a group of smart frauds have taken advantage of this easy availability. And its victims are always ordinary educated, semi-educated or simple people of the village.

It can be said that the common people are constantly falling prey to new scams of the fraudsters. A group of unemployed young people or young people are easily creating a new type with the help of technology and fooling them into manipulating the money of mobile banking.

New methods in mobile banking need to be added to stop the fraudulent cycle. Therefore, 'Safe Payment' method is required for secure transactions so that money can be withdrawn only after confirmation by calling for withdrawal. This will play an expected role in stopping fraud. In addition, since fraud is constantly perpetrated from registered SIMs, law enforcement matters need to be monitored.

Kabbo Saha
State University of Bangladesh



