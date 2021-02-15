

Can Buriganga be our new Thames?



A few days ago, my visit to a place name "Kathpotti", which is located adjacent to the Buriganga River. Even though I enjoyed my visit at its best, the atmosphere was not hygienic, polluted, and very crowded. Because of the global pandemic, I could not go far away from my home. That's why I chose to go somewhere which was close to nature to enjoy the sunset. But what I saw was not up to my expectations rather beyond reality. It was perilous!



Earlier, I mentioned the place being unhygienic and overcrowded, it was underdeveloped too. It seemed that the area had not seen development before. I went there with expectations to see the delicate sunset but what I saw first was the kinds of stuff being taken from one spot to another by small engine boats. Since it takes a lot of time and money to cross the Buriganga by road, people use this transportation as a bypass road to save money and time. The materials of the raw market were also being transported along with that stuff and goods. Here, the retail and wholesale market can be found. The roads are very narrow and thin which makes it almost impossible to take a bike. Launches, trawlers, small engine boats, transport boats are always available and everyday they carry a huge amount of people to cross the river. It seems impossible to protect the river.



The once famous Buriganga has now transformed into a shrunken, filthy, and polluted river. It has become like this because of the black smoke polluting the air and atmosphere which resulted in global warming and people dumping their wastes here and there. Because of the waste and filth, the water has become really dirty which is responsible for the killing and extinction of various fishes. Similarly, the Thames river of London was once declared biologically dead by the "Natural History Museum". After World War II, the Thames River was destroyed because the sewerage and draining system was ruined. As a result, all the domestic and industrial wastes came directly into the river just like Buriganga.



During the Victorian era, all the industries and factories were constructed on the banks of the Thames, which allowed them to discard all industrial wastes into the river. All these scraps contributed to turning the Thames into a stinky place. As a result, it hindered the reproduction process of the fishes and ended up killing some. Now, almost 60 years later, Thames is known as the 'Jewel of London'. It is mostly famous for tourist spots, industries, and a beautiful view. After being declared biologically dead, the British Parliament took necessary steps to revive the river.



Different cleaning up process was taken by the British Parliament. Biodegradable detergents were used to keep chemicals away from the river. They used vessels to increase the level of oxygen in the water and more marine plants were planted for the cleansing of the river. As well as they started harvesting fishes in the river artificially. Meanwhile, Business Centres are located on the bank of Thames which needs transportation. Therefore, bridges have been constructed to make the transportation and communication system easy likewise, Hatirjheel! Hatirjheel of Bangladesh has bridges that are indispensable for transportation. Earlier, Hatirjheel used to be a place covered with slums and the water was very dirty. Bangladesh Government took measures to reconstruct and develop the place. As a result of the necessary action, Hatirjheel has become a road instead of a place surrounded by slums.



To lessen the pollution of Buriganga, Bangladesh Government and citizens have to come forward together. Because of being overpopulated, industries, tanneries, factories are being constructed on the bank of Buriganga, just like the Thames. Therefore, the waste from the industries especially tanneries pollute the river. Again, domestic waste, waste of trawlers, launches, black smoke, etc. play a huge role in polluting the Buriganga. Dhaka WASA got a warning from the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for not closing the sewerage and drainage system. They got an order from the Supreme Court but they did not implement it. As a result, the condition of Buriganga got worse than ever.



Bangladesh Government should think about the condition of Buriganga since it's high time already. Sewerage system, draining system, and industrial waste from tanneries must not grasp Buriganga. Awareness must also be spread among people so that they do not throw their waste here and there. Industries must be shifted somewhere else or steps should be taken so that industrial waste can be taken to other places. Instead of trawlers, launches a bridge must be constructed so that the waste from trawlers does not spoil the water. The citizens should also support the government to save Buriganga. If the Thames can be converted into 'Jewel of London' then why not Buriganga be the 'Jewel of Bangladesh?'

Md Mahedi Hasan is a

student of Media and Cultural

Studies, BRAC University









