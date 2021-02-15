

A star disappears from the sky



I first met Rumi when I came to stay at Rokeya Hall, a residential Hall of Dhaka University. My father was posted in Chittagong. It was 1966.



Coming from Holy Cross College and from my family experience I found Rokeya Hall an unknown territory. Most of the students came from rural areas or small towns. None knew me. They found me unusual. In this sea of unknown faces I stood out, with my saris talks and behavior. I felt alone. .



Soon, I met Rumi. She was also a student of the English Department like me. We became friends. We decided to stay on the top fourth floor of the new building. It was quiet.



Coming from a deprived family in Lalmonirhat in Rangpur District, Rumi's life had been difficult. She was determined to study in Dhaka, get a good education and employment.



There was an annual Examination for all second year students of all departments of the Faculty of Arts, a few thousand students. I sat for it like others and secured the highest marks and received a scholarship of Tk. 100 per month till the completion of Masters Degree. This gave me opportunity to help Rumi.



Rumi had a friendly disposition. She could make friends easily with girls and knew many. Her pleasant attitude was refreshing. We had many happy moments together doing things, cooking on an electric stove, chatting and laughing. We went to the New Market for food and visited my sister often. We made an odd pair as I was fashionable and Rumi always wore simple white saris. But without Rumi's presence and friendship I couldn't have stayed in Rokeya Hall for 3 years.



In 1969 my father was posted to Dhaka. I went to live at home. One afternoon, I came to see Rumi and found her crying. Her scholarship was too small for the MA program. It was the end of her dream. I invited her to stay with my family in Dhanmondi. My mother's hospitality made Rumi feet at home. My youngest brother Naseem Mohsin, a brilliant student lived in the adjoining room. He joked with Rumi and me."Rumi apa, you two study and lock the room when I want to chat. Your results will not be too good", he laughed. He was martyred in the Liberation war.



Rumi stayed with us for four happy months and when she had accumulated enough money she returned to Rokeya Hall.



In 1971 we appeared for MA exam. I was in pain with an injured ankle. Later antibiotic relieved my pain. After my Viva Voce I collected my last scholarship of Tk.100 and walked to the Department to see what was going on.



Rumi was standing in the corridor crying. She said could not appear for Viva Voce as she had borrowed a book on Tennyson from the library and could not find it. It cost Tk. 75. If she could not pay then she would be barred from appearing for her viva voce. "Don't worry", I said and I gave her my last scholarship money of Tk100.



I was offered a position in the Dhaka University, but my father advised me to join the Government Service. I joined Jagannath College. During this time Liberation War had begun. Rumi and her family fled to India as refugees. She returned after Bangladesh was created and with the help of her close friends married Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan in 1972.



Rumi worked in a Non-Govt College before being appointed as Lecturer in Govt. College. Mannan bhai was fully involved in politics.



In 1991 Mannan bhai became State Minister for Labour, Jute, Food and Agriculture. He with the family moved in a Minister's house. After years of hard work Rumi's life became somewhat easy. The relationship between Rumi and her husband was both affectionate and loving.



In 1995 I left to join the Commonwealth Secretariat in the UK. I returned in 2002. Mannan Bhai was Minister of LGRD and General Secretary of BNP. The relationship between Rumi and Mannan bhai was somewhat cold. She now usually used a car, ate what she wanted and gained weight developing diabetes. A person who walked for miles all her life now became fat. Her husband, with his influence, made Rumi Principal of Dhaka College, a prestigious position. She tried her best to perform well.

Often after college she came to visit me. One day I remarked on her eye glasses. They were too unwieldy.... "Change them and wear something light." I suggested. "No, I am fine with it", she replied. But such is fate that in 2007 she became dizzy, fell down and the broken glasses of her heavy spectacles entered her retina and vital organs of her eye. Chennai in India stated that noting could be done to restore her eye sight. She was almost blind by 2008. Mannan Bhuiyan died in 28 July 2010.



Rumi got her younger son Shojon married to Urmi. Her elder son was married and in Canada. Rumi with Shojon and family moved to Dhanmondi where Rumi stayed in a room by herself. Her son, Shojon, a banker and his wife, a physician were both working and Rumi was alone in darkness. Sometimes she watched TV with what little sight she had. She visited me, her friend Shefali and others, but she lived in a world of her own with resignation.



She was happy when during last Eid she came to stay with me for a week. Later her condition deteriorated. She lost her appetite and became weak. I spoke to her on 7th February saying I would bring her to my house soon. She agreed. On February 9, she appeared normal speaking easily. But in the afternoon she suddenly passed away.



I felt numb.. We were friends for over 50 years and had numerous memories with Rumi. For me a star in the sky disappeared forever.

The writer is a former ambassador







Rumi worked tirelessly for over 18 years. She sent her sons to school, attended college, marked scripts, washed, cooked and entertained her husband's relatives, friends with her meager salary. It was a herculean task which she accepted with a smiling face. She had an intrinsic generosity but also a sense of obstinacy as well as insecurity mingled with dignity. 