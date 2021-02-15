

Wishing 2021 oust the Corona pandemic



More than 85 million people around the world were affected by the corona virus until the end of 2020, claiming 1.8 million lives. After the Second World War the world didn't witness such humanitarian and socio-economic crisis.



The first Corona case was diagnosed in Bangladesh at the early March of 2020. After then this deadly virus stared to spread throughout the country gradually. A countrywide complete lockdown imposed over a period of two months which barely contain the disease from massive contamination. So far, over five lakh people have infected by the corona virus and about eight thousand people lost their lives. Last autumn the proximity of germination had a downward trend but in winter cases of corona positive has shoot up again. However, the number of deaths from the corona diseases in our country is much lower than the rich countries. Most developed countries devastated by the covid-19 pandemic are still struggling to get rid of it.



Covid-19 pandemic has forced the world economic order into dis-array. Pandemic induced recession suffers most nations as there are various restriction put in place on goods transportation and shipments and travels worldwide to tame the virus. Crores of people around the world have lost their jobs due to the pandemic that lingers economic meltdown further. Specially, the developing and the poor country are now under multifaceted pressures to sustain.



Researches and studies have indicated that about 30 crores people worldwide trapped by poverty in 2020 because of the pandemic. A significant population of Bangladesh have also slipped into poverty too revealed by a number of researches. The worst affected sector by the pandemic is Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) because of poor sales causing deep damage to the sector severely. This triggered losing of jobs for many forced into economic vulnerability and made them soft prey of poverty.



In this regard, experience of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), operating countrywide, can be cited. For example, during 2020, ASA's loan disbursement portfolio shrunk by 25 per cent compared to the previous year and the number of clients significantly declined too. This dismal picture prevailed over the whole microfinance sector last year. Poverty alleviation endeavour has experienced a big shock by the corona pandemic needs long time to overcome from the damage. Since the 1990s, Bangladesh has been attaining success in poverty alleviation. The country was successful to reduce poverty down to 20% in 2019 which was 60% in 1990. Undeniable, microfinance was a catalyst in this respect. The villain of corona virus has devastated that hard-earned achievement.

Although corona pandemic has caused great harm to the socio-economic setting of the country, but it can't shatter our zeal and commitment. We firmly believe that no hurdle wouldn't deviate us form the path of achieving the ultimate goal of erase the last sign of poverty from this soil. We have a glorious history of achieving independence by defeating mighty enemy through a long-bloodstained battle. From "Bottomless basket" we have built a strong economy which is now banked on solid foundations.



The development policy of Bangladesh has become a role model to for the developing world. Some critics of the outside world had undermined the Bangladesh's potential worthy for economic progress. But we debunked their misconception and proved them wrong by accomplishing incredible socio-economic advancement. The story of development of Bangladesh is like the tale of phoenix bird that rekindled from the ashes.



Economy of Bangladesh has bounced back despite the corona pandemic. Export earning of the first half of 2020 had slowed down but started gaining pace in second half of the year. Bangladesh witnessed unprecedented inflow of foreign currency amid the pandemic that helped to accumulate a formidable foreign currency reserve of 43 billion US dollars at the end of 2020. Experts forecast that if this trend keeps on soon Bangladesh will cross over the landmark of 50 billion US dollars FC reserve.



International organization like World Bank and IMF have forecasted that GDP growth of Bangladesh will be second highest in the world after China in 2021 and it will surpass India this year in terms of income per capita index. Bangladesh is going to be middle income nation within a few years. This remark about the bright prospect of Bangladesh has multifaceted our self-confidence and enthusiasm. Success of new endeavours and innovations in various sector by the young people of our country are being praised within the country and beyond. Their potentials and tireless efforts are contributing decisively to transform our nation's fortune.



Wishing 2021 oust the Corona pandemic



Now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Meanwhile, scientists have invented number corona vaccines with good efficacy able to save people from the menace of the virus. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has imported millions of shots of covid-19 vaccines and undertaken a massive immunization program for its citizens. Experts say immunization of the whole population will take long time even decades. Until the pandemic is brought under full control, we should cautiously lead our life following the strict health guidelines, saving us from the pandemic.



Covid-19 has changed our beautiful world into a gloomy place. Every day, we witness the deaths of thousands of people from corona virus around the world. We can feel the suffering and agonies of the families who lost their dear ones. We pray for respite from this evil as early as possible. We can see the sign of new dawn to usher in a new era by dispelling this dark soon. May 2021 bring the most desired moment.

The writer is joint deputy director, ASA















