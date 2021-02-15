Tania Chowdhury

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Tania Chowdhury, former register of Chattogram University and elder sister of Kamalnagar Press Club President MA Majid, died on Friday. She was 62.

After her namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at the family graveyard in Fatikchhari area in Chattogram at night.

She left husband, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.



Jahangir Alam

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Journalist Jahangir Alam of Daulatpur Upazila in the district died at Benapole in Jashore District on Thursday.

He had been suffering from liver cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Mahishkundi area of the upazila at around 10am on Saturday.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.