Sunflower cultivation gains ground in Meherpur



A sunflower field of Amjhupi BADC farm in Meherpur. photo: observer

In addition to other crops, farmers are shifting to sunflower cultivation in the district. Almost all kinds of crops are being produced in the district.

According to official sources, sunflower cultivation has added a new dimension to Robi crop. The soil is suitable for sunflower and is climate-friendly.

To make it popular, sunflower has been cultivated in Amjhupi, the only oilseed farm in the district. Already, field day has been observed.

Agriculture officials said, if sunflower is cultivated, the shortage of edible oil in the country will be reduced.

Also others are cultivating sunflower in their yards. In front of offices, it is being farmed too.

Sunflower is not only an oil crop, it is known locality as a high value crop.

Consumption of sunflower oil is good for human health. It keeps low the cholesterol level.

Under experimental cultivation, a total of 18 bighas of land of this have been brought under the sunflower cultivation. In the district, sunflowers have been farmed on 27 bighas.

Every day, visitors from different areas are coming to see blooming flowers and take farming advice.

BD Das, a physician in the Gangni Health Complex, said, sunflower oil is a little different than other common oils.

Sunflower oil reduce weakness and improve body efficiency, he mentioned.

Sunflower oil is ten times more nutritious than soya bean oil, he added.

It fledges bones and makes body healthy and strong; its magnesium relieves stress.

Sunflower oil is a good medicine, he suggested.

Sanju, a farmer at Meherpur Hotel Bazar, came to see Amjhupi BADC farm. He said, the beauty of flower has made the nature fascinating.

He expressed interest in cultivating the flower and took advice.

He was echoed by Mehedi and Tofail Ahmed.

Deputy Director of BADC in Meherpur Abdullah Al Mamun said, the cost of sunflower cultivation is less than that of other crops; it requires less fertiliser.

In addition, he added, mustard and sesame are also being cultivated.

At present sunflower seeds are being imported, he mentioned.

If sunflower is locally cultivated, the import dependency will decrease, he added.

Sunflower can be harvested within 90 to 100 days of sowing.

He further said, farming per acres requires Tk 20,000 to 22,000.

It is possible to earn Tk 60,000 to 65,000 from seeds of one acre. Besides, sunflower trees can also be used as fuel, he mentioned.





