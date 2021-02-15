56 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 14: A total of 56 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in four days.

Some 16 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,454 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information at noon.

Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon, three in Joypurhat, four in Bogura, one in Pabna and three in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 23,799 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till to Saturday morning.

Earlier, eleven more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,438 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information at noon.

Among the infected, 23,785 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Friday morning.

On the other hand, some 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,427 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Among the infected, 23,777 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till to Thursday morning.

Earlier, 16 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,414 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.





