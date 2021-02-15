Video
4 detained in murder cases in two districts

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondents

Three men and a woman were arrested in separate murder cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Barguna, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two more persons have been arrested in a case filed over killing of a newly-elected councillor in Sirajganj Municipality election.
The arrested persons are Sabbir Hossain, 20, son of the prime accused defeated councillor candidate and Ward No. 6 Awami League General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Buddin, and Md Raton, 22. Ten accused have been arrested, so far, in connection with the murder case.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Snigdha Akter confirmed the matter at a press briefing held on Sirajganj Sadar Police Station premises on Thursday morning.
Police arrested Sabbir along with a foreign pistol from Fakirtala Bridge area in Sadar Upazila at early hours while Raton from SS road area in the district town, said ASP Snigdha.
However, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order.
Meanwhile, police are trying to arrest the prime accused Shahadat, and others, she added.
On January 16, BNP-backed candidate Tariqul Islam Khan, who was elected unofficially councillor of Ward No. 6 in the municipal election, was stabbed to death by his rivals when he brought out a victory procession.
BARGUNA: Police on Wednesday night arrested a woman along with her lover from the district town, who allegedly strangulated her husband over extramarital affairs in 2020.
The arrested are Fatema Mitu, 24, wife of Nasir Uddin Hawlader, of Boroitala Village in Sadar Upazila; and her lover Raju Mia, 20. Police sources said both of them were arrested following the seizure of a lost mobile phone set owned by lover Raju.
The accused confessed their involvement in the murder during initial interrogation, said SP Mohammad Jahangir Mallik on Thursday.
Abdul Jalil Hawlader, brother of the deceased, said his sister-in-law developed an extramarital affair with Raju two years back.
They strangulated Nasir Uddin Hawlader at night on May 23 in 2020 when the matter of extramarital affairs came to his acknowledgement, the SP added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barguna Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariqul Islam said they unveiled the murder incident after seizing the lost mobile phone set of accused Raju from Dolua Union.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


