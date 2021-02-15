Three people killed in three districts

Three people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Khulna and Jashore, in three days.

SHERPUR: A farmer was allegedly beaten to death and another received injuries in Nakla Upazila of the district on Saturday over a trifling matter.

Deceased Azim Uddin alias Ozi, 45, was a resident of Bausa Village under Baneshwardi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Azim Uddin had an altercation with his neighbour Mujibur in the morning as his son Sajeeb's goat ate a betel nut plat of Azim. Later, both families engaged in a quarrel.

At one stage of the quarrel, Sajeeb beat Azim with a stick, leaving him dead on the spot. Another woman received injuries during the melee.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nakla Police Station (PS) Md Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that two women have been detained in this connection.

KHULNA: A man has been hacked to death by miscreants inside a bus in Shib Bari intersection area in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir, 26, hailed from Bagerhat District.

Sonadanga Model PS OC Mamtazul Haque said the driver of a bus of 'Sohag Paribahan' parked the vehicle in the area at night.

The bus driver left the bus but his assistant Sabbir was inside it.

Later, sometime at midnight miscreants hacked him to death.

Injury marks of lethal weapon were found on different parts of the body including head, the OC added.

The body was recovered and sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, Khulna Metropolitan Police ADC (North) Sonali Sen confirmed.

JASHORE: A woman has allegedly been beaten to death by her drug addicted husband in Chachra Tentultala area of the district town on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Airin Sultana Rini, 35, wife of Pias, a resident of the area.

Giasuddin, brother of the deceased, said his brother-in-law is a drug addict and he often tortured his sister physically and mentally.

"My sister told me over mobile phone that a quarrel took place in between the couple in the morning. Later, at noon, my sister was taken to a hospital and I found her dead body when went to visit her there," he added.

Sub-Inspector of Kotwali PS Waheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.





