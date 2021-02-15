Two ‘commit suicide’ at Gomostapur

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Feb 14: A teenage girl and a young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Joynab, 13, daughter of Mahishuddin of Shibrampur Village under Bangabari Union, and Hashem Ali, 28, son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Rahmatpara Moholla under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila.

Police sources said Joynab wanted to buy a mobile phone. As her mother did not agree to buy her mobile, an altercation took place in between them in the afternoon.

Following this, Joynab hanged herself from the ceiling in a room of the house out of huff with her mother.

On the other hand, Hashem Ali allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with polythene rope in Rahmatpara Moholla under Rohanpur Municipality at noon.

Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incidents.





