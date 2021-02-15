Road mishaps claim 8 lives in five dists

Eight people including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Khulna, Pabna, Sunamganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A truck driver was killed and its assistant injured when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ahad Ali, 40, a resident of Sadar Upazila of Jhenidah District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumar Chouhan said the truck plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering in Motihara area in the upazila at around 6am, which left Ahad and his assistant Zahidul Islam critically injured.

Being informed, members of Nawabganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed there and rescued the injured.

Later, they were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ahad dead, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A battery-run easy-bike driver and its two passengers were killed as a passenger bus rammed into the vehicle in Dumuria Upazila of thedistrict on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as easy-bike driver Yunus Ali, 35, passengers Md Habibur Rahman, 40, and Rajibul Islam.

Chuknagar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Nasir Uddin said the bus hit hard the easy-bike in Chuknagar area at around 8:30pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, the official added.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Two people have been killed and three others injured as a micro bus hit hard a stationary tractor in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rauf, 58, and Monwar Hossain Ranju, 55, residents of Kutipara area in the district town.

Pakshi Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Moniruzzaman said a microbus hit hard a stationary tractor as its driver lost control over the steering in front of Pabna Sugar Mills in Kalikapur area at around 10pm, leaving five passengers of the microbus critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the official added.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A woman was killed as her scarf entangled with a wheel of running easy-bike in Derai Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jaytun Bibi, 55, wife of Rustam Mia, a resident of Machimpur Village under Rafinagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's relative Shaheda Begum said they were going to Sylhet riding by an easy-bike in the morning.

At one stage, Jaytun's scarf got entangled with a wheel of the easy-bike in Chak Bazar area on the Shamarchar Road at around 10:30am, which left her senseless.

She was rushed to Derai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Jayanta Roy and Derai PS OC Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in Bagmara Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Michael, 38, a resident of Desipara Village in Porsha Upazila of Naogaon.

Local sources said a straw-laden trolley overturned after losing its control over the steering in Buzruk Kolar Mor area under Ganipur Union in the upazila at around 3am, which left its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







