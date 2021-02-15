Video
Home Countryside

Chemically-ripened tomatoes flood Meherpur markets

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
MR Alam

The photo shows a farmer spraying chemical to ripen tomatoes at Gangni. photo: observer

The photo shows a farmer spraying chemical to ripen tomatoes at Gangni. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Feb 14: Chemically-ripened tomatoes flood the markets in the district as these artificial red tomatoes attract customers much more than the naturally-ripened ones.
According to field sources, a section of dishonest traders in the district are allegedly spraying harmful chemicals to ripen tomatoes to get immediate profit by deceiving customers.
In the current season, around 75 hectors of land in Gangni Upazila of the district have been brought under tomato cultivation.
Tanvir, a buyer in Bamandi Bazar, said most of the people are buying red tomato while some others buying green one as they are well aware of the fact of mixing chemical with the vegetable.
Gangni Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Shahabuddin said it was alleged that tomato is being ripened with  chemical.
Legal action would be taken after investigation, KM Shahabuddin added.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr M Riazul Alam said mixing of chemicals with the seasonal vegetable causes harmful impact on human body.
Even it can cause cancer, the official added.
The president of Meherpur Unit Consumers Association of Bangladesh urged the local administration to take action against the malpractice.


