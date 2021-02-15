BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls

CHANDPUR, Feb 14: Md Imam Hossain Patwary, BNP backed-mayoral candidate for Faridganj Municipality, has quit the polls bringing allegation of irregularities.

He disclosed the decision at a press conference held at the upazila BNP's office at around 10am on Sunday.

Imam alleged that supporters of Awami League-backed candidate occupied all the polling centres in the morning. They drove away the agents of 'sheaf of paddy' and cast votes massively on 'boat' seal. Among others, former mayor Manjil Hossain, the upazila BNP General Secretary Mojibur Rahman Dulal, the municipality BNP Convener Amanat Gazi, and other local leaders were present at the press conference.











