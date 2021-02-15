Video
Home Countryside

Two jailed in drug cases in two districts

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to jail in different terms in separate drug cases in two districts- Jashore and Noakhali.
JASHORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2018.
District and Sessions Judge Ikhtiarul Islam Mallick delivered the verdict.
The condemned convict is Al-Amin Hossain, son of Harunar Rashid Malitha, a resident of Goyra Baorkanda area in Benapole.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000.
According to the prosecution, police arrested Al-Amin with 100gm of heroin from Baganchra Bazar area in Sharsha Upazila on August 13 in 2018.
Later, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sharsha Police Station (PS).
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet against him to the court.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday.
Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate M Idris Ali confirmed the matter.
NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years of imprisonment in a drug case.
Noakhali District and Sessions Court Judge Saleh Uddin Ahmed pronounced the verdict.
Convicted Neamat Ullah is a resident of Rasulpur area in Begumganj Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to serve six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the area on November 26 in 2018 and detained Neamat along with 5,800 yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Begumganj PS.
The trial began after police submitted the chargesheet before the court in 2019, PP Guljar Ahmed Jewel confirmed.


