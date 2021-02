Feni Girls' Cadet College launched an open stall naming 'Manabotar Jhapi'





Feni Girls' Cadet College launched an open stall naming 'Manabotar Jhapi' on its premises in the town on Sunday, the Valentine's Day, with a view to helping the poor. The photo shows Principal of the college Group Captain Munim Khan Majlish, BPP, PSC, donating some items in a packet to an elderly destitute woman. photo: observer