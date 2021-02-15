Case filed over rape attempt on housewife at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA, Feb 14: A housewife has filed a case with Monpura Police Station (PS) in the district on Saturday morning against a former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader on charge of attempt to rape her.

Accused Enam Hawlader is a former vice-president of district unit of BCL.

The victim said the accused entered her room at around 10pm on Thursday by breaking doors when her husband and mother-in-law went to Dhali Market to attend a Waz Mahfil.

Enam threatened to kill her with knife and forced on her.

At one point, she pushed Enam and started to scream. Later, the accused fled the scene.

Monpur PS Officer-in-Charge Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest Enam.

Enam is also an accused in a case filed over attempt to rape of a female teacher inside a room of Harich Rokeya Government Primary School in Dakkhin Sakuchia Union on March 31 in 2018.







