BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls

CHUADANGA, Feb 14: Shahjahan Kabir, BNP-backed mayoral candidate in Jibannagar Municipality of the district, has quit the polls bringing allegation of irregularities.

He disclosed the decision at a press conference held at his residence at around 9:30am on Sunday.

Shahjahan alleged that supporters of Awami League-backed candidate occupied all the polling centres in the municipality in the morning. They drove away the agents of 'sheaf of paddy' and cast votes massively on 'boat' seal.





