Newly-married couple burnt alive at Mathbaria in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 14: A newly-married couple was burnt in sleep when a fire broke out at a house in Mathbaria Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Saiful, 25, and his wife Moni Begum, 20, residents of Pashchim College Road area in the upazila. They got married only three months back.

Mathbaria Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Sumon said the fire originated from an electric short circuit in the house at around 4:30am.

On information, fire fighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic efforts.

Two auto-rickshaws were also burnt in the fire, the official added.







