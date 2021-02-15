13 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 13 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Faridpur, Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

FARIDPUR: Police arrested a member of a gang, engaged in swindling money using bKash, from Bhanga Upazila in the district early Saturday.

Detained Khokon Munshi, 30, is also known as mastermind. He is the son of Siraj Munshi of Brahmanpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station (PS) Syed Lutfor Rahman said police in a drive detained Khonon from an under-construction building in Brahmanpara Village at early hours.

Three more associates of Khokon fled the scene during the raid, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive, arrested a total of 11 gamblers from Chandrima PS area in the city early Saturday.

The arrested are: Rakibul Islam Komol, 35, Sumon Sarker, 38, Md Babu, 38, Kamrul Hasan Roni, 35, Shah Alam Pappu, 32, Aminul Islam Amin, 39, Md Gias, 40, Anwar Hossain, 45, Md Rinku alias Boya, 38, Andur Razzak, 33, and Md Basir, 32.

RMP sources said members of Detective Branch of Police conducted a drive in one Mostak's house in Sapura Shalbagan area under Chandrima PS in the city at around 1am and arrested them red-handed.

The law enforcers also seized 89 sets of card and Tk 8,180 in cash during the drive.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to jail following court order.

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police on Friday arrested a man allegedly for raping a nine-year old girl in Gomostapur Upazila of the district.

Gomostapur PS OC (Investigation) Selim Reza said the girl was violated at her house in Kharkadanga area of the upazila on Wednesday.

The victim's father filed a case on Thursday in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the accused and sent the minor girl to the One stop Crisis Centre of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for test, the OC added.







