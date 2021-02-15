|
Municipality Polls
Three injured in cocktail blast at Sonaimuri
NOAKHALI, Feb 14: A youth sustained bullet injuries and two others were injured during a clash outside a polling station in Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Alok Para under Ward No. 6 at around 11:30am.
The injured were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.
Eyewitnesses said a clash ensued between the followers of two councillor candidates outside a polling station. They blasted a cocktail and fired gunshots to disperse the voters.
A youth named Mohon was injured by bullet, they added.