Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:25 AM
Home Countryside

Municipality Polls

Three injured in cocktail blast at Sonaimuri

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Election to Akkelpur Municipality of Joypurhat was held in a peaceful manner on Sunday. The photo shows a number of voters lined up to cast their votes at Rajkanda Government Primary School Centre. photo: observer

Election to Akkelpur Municipality of Joypurhat was held in a peaceful manner on Sunday. The photo shows a number of voters lined up to cast their votes at Rajkanda Government Primary School Centre. photo: observer

NOAKHALI, Feb 14: A youth sustained bullet injuries and two others were injured during a clash outside a polling station in Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Alok Para under Ward No. 6 at around 11:30am.
The injured were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.
Eyewitnesses said a clash ensued between the followers of two councillor candidates outside a polling station. They blasted a cocktail and fired gunshots to disperse the voters.
A youth named Mohon was injured by bullet, they added.


