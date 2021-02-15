Laxmipur Sadar hospital fails to provide proper treatment

LAXMIPUR, Feb 14: Diarrhoea and pneumonia are spreading rapidly among children in the district due to temperature fluctuation.

According to hospital sources, the number of patients is much more than the capacity of Sadar hospital. Patients throng the hospital every day.

A total of 282 patients were admitted to the Sadar hospital with the capacity of 50-bed manpower till Saturday morning. Many patients were seen lying on corridor due to lack of bed.

There were 159 patients of diarrhoea and pneumonia in 20-bed woman and child ward.

At present, two to four children are admitted in a bed; patients are also staying on floor and in corridor.

Of the patients, 79 are pneumonia patients. The picture of the previous day was also same. There were 40 admitted patients in 10-bed diarrhoea ward against previous day's 48.

Residential Medical Officer of the Sadar Hospital said, 1,000 to 1,200 patients are being treated every day in the outdoor amid corona.

Sources at the Department of Public Health said, after the end of Magh, temperature fluctuation of cold at night and hot in day has increased the number of such patients.

As a result, cold-afflicted diseases like pneumonia and rotavirus are spreading rapidly among children; patients are thronging the district hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Abdul Gaffar said, guardians need to be careful about children at this moment in order to check spread of these diseases. Elderly people are also to be careful, he added.

He mentioned, physicians and nurses in this hospital of 100-bed are hiccupping in providing healthcare services with the manpower capacity of only 50-bed.

