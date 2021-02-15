Video
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:25 AM
Dozens injured in strong quake

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

TOKYO, Feb 14: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's Fukushima injured dozens of people, authorities said Sunday, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said no casualties had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning.
"We have received reports of many injuries in the Fukushima and Miyagi regions. But so far we have not received any reports of deaths," he told an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday      morning.    -AFP



