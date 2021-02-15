Video
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:24 AM
India flash flood death toll 50

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LUCKNOW, Feb 14: Rescuers pulled out nine more bodies from the site of a flash flood in a Himalayan region of northern India on Sunday, a week after the disaster struck, bringing the death toll to 50 with more than 150 people still missing, officials said.
The flash flood in Uttarakhand state, triggered by what scientists said could have been a large avalanche of glacier ice, sent water, rocks and debris surging down the Dhauliganga river valley, destroying dams and bridges.
Rescuers are using heavy digging machinery in race to free dozens of dam construction workers trapped in an underground tunnel connected to a hydroelectric project being built by the government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation.
"We have not lost all hope yet. We hope to find more survivors," the top government official in the region, Swati Bhadoriya told Reuters.    -REUTERS


