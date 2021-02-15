Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen

DUBAI, Feb 14: Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Iran-backed Huthi rebels intensified attacks to seize the government's last northern stronghold, officials said Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Houthis resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.

The city's loss would be disastrous for Yemen's beleaguered leadership.

Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that "dozens were killed" among Houthi ranks. The Houthis have cut off supply lines to a district about 50 kilometres south of the city, with "the goal to lay siege to Marib", one of the sources said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody power struggle since 2014 between its government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north. -AFP







