Woman gets life-term for killing infant

MANIKGANJ, Feb 14: A woman was awarded life-term imprisonment for killing an infant four years back.

Mir Ruhul Amin, judge of Manikganj District and Sessions court, declared the verdict on Sunday in presence of the convict China Begum, a resident of Joynagar village under Manikganj Sadar upazila. The court also fined her Tk 10,000, in default, to serve six months more in jail.

According to the prosecution, China Begum killed her nephew Tanvir, 4 plunging him into the river Kaliganga on May, 30, 2016.







