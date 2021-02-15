Video
Osaka saves match points to set up all-Asian quarter-final

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MELBOURNE, FEB 14: A "very stressed" Naomi Osaka saved two match points to outlast Garbine Muguruza and set up an all-Asian quarter-final against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei at the Australian Open Sunday
The third seed was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set before rattling off four points in a row.
She then twice broke the serve of two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 55 minutes on an empty Rod Laver Arena, devoid of fans for a second day because of a state-wide coronavirus lockdown.
"I felt like this match I was very stressed. I think some people could see it because I wasn't really hyped," said Osaka, who hit 40 winners but made 36 unforced errors.    -AFP


