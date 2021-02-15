Police holds back Ctg Abahani in 3-3



Bangladesh Police Football Club celebrating after scoring a goal against Chittagong Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday. photo: BFF

Chittagong Abahani went ahead in the 18th minute. A fellow booter from the midfield crossed the ball to Chittagong Abahani midfielder Mannaf Rabby who carried the ball into the box from the right flank and beating his marker this midfielder passed that to onrushing Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara who nicely placed the ball home.

The port-city team doubled the lead two minutes later when Nigerian midfielder Matthew Chinedu beat two opponent defenders before passing the ball to 17-year old midfielder Rakib Hossain who sent the ball over the challenging custodian to hit the post.

The Chattogram boys found the net for the third time in the 49th minute when midfielder Rakib scored his second with an eye catching volley.

Police boys finally managed to reduce the margin in the 58th minute after they were given a corner. With a header, Ivory Cost midfielder Frederic Pooda rocked the net.

Police's coach Nizam Packeer Ali, a former booter of Sri Lanka national team and B-league team Dhaka Abahani, certainly became happy to see his disciples reduced the margin farther in the 75th minute. This goal too came from a corner and Ivory Cost defender Lancine Touré sent the corner shot home with a good header.

The Abahani of Chattogram became a 10-man team in the second minute of the injury time after a direct red card was handed to defender Monjurur Rahman Manik for clearing an on target shot with hand. Also Police boys were given a penalty kick converting which Ivory Cost striker Ballo Famoussa finally equalised the margin for the team.

Following the tie, Police boys upped their point tally to eight when Ctg Abahani moved their tally to nine.













Coming from three goals behind, Bangladesh Police Football Club gripped Chittagong Abahani in a 3-3 tie in Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.Chittagong Abahani went ahead in the 18th minute. A fellow booter from the midfield crossed the ball to Chittagong Abahani midfielder Mannaf Rabby who carried the ball into the box from the right flank and beating his marker this midfielder passed that to onrushing Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara who nicely placed the ball home.The port-city team doubled the lead two minutes later when Nigerian midfielder Matthew Chinedu beat two opponent defenders before passing the ball to 17-year old midfielder Rakib Hossain who sent the ball over the challenging custodian to hit the post.The Chattogram boys found the net for the third time in the 49th minute when midfielder Rakib scored his second with an eye catching volley.Police boys finally managed to reduce the margin in the 58th minute after they were given a corner. With a header, Ivory Cost midfielder Frederic Pooda rocked the net.Police's coach Nizam Packeer Ali, a former booter of Sri Lanka national team and B-league team Dhaka Abahani, certainly became happy to see his disciples reduced the margin farther in the 75th minute. This goal too came from a corner and Ivory Cost defender Lancine Touré sent the corner shot home with a good header.The Abahani of Chattogram became a 10-man team in the second minute of the injury time after a direct red card was handed to defender Monjurur Rahman Manik for clearing an on target shot with hand. Also Police boys were given a penalty kick converting which Ivory Cost striker Ballo Famoussa finally equalised the margin for the team.Following the tie, Police boys upped their point tally to eight when Ctg Abahani moved their tally to nine.