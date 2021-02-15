Video
People wrote off us but we didn't: Brathwaite

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite poses with the Test tournament trophy after winning the second Test cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: AFP

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite expressed his happiness to win a Test series in Asia since 2012, stating that the series victory certainly proved the critics wrong when they completely wrote off his team.
West Indies' last Test series victory in Asia came also against Bangladesh and this time too, they were considered underdogs, specially for the fact that they were without their first choice players including Test skipper Jason Holder and vice-captain Roston Chase who skipped the tour due to Covid-19 reasons.
Even with a full strength side, West Indies was whitewashed in Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in 2018. So there was nobody who gave them an outside chance to win the series.
But Brathwaite time and again said, they have the full confidence that they could win the Test series, despite being whitewashed in the three-match ODI series.
"Cricket means everything to us. People will be proud. People wrote us off. But we kept it simple, enjoyed it, and we proved them wrong," Brathwaite said after the match in which his side secured a 17-run victory to complete a clean sweep of Bangladesh.
West Indies won the first Test by three wickets, chasing a fearsome target of 395-run in Chattogram.
Brathwaite said the series win was a total team effort, which drove them.
"I would say it's a team effort. The one-day team was not doing well, but we wanted to here. We had a plan, enjoyed it, and happy to win the series," he said.
"Nice it's a series win in Asia since 2012 for the first time. Coming here without some players, with the protocols and so on. Very thankful to God for the opportunity to captain West Indies. Boys stuck to their plans, they were very disciplined. Very proud of the boys. Means everything back home," remarked.
Kyle Mayers struck an epic 210 not out in the first Test, to help the side win the game. He became the first batsman to hit a double century in fourth innings on debut. Alongside him, Nkrumah Bonner was consistent throughout the series, making 231 runs.
Brathwaite had special praise for those two.
"Not surprised about Mayers' first Test. I have known him since primary school. Bonner and the others too were looking forward to this tour before they even came. Moseley didn't get the runs but he will get them shortly."     -BSS


