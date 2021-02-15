SC upholds stay order on jailer Sohel Rana's bail

The Supreme Court on Sunday upheld its chamber judge's order that had stayed the High Court (HC) order, granting six months' bail to suspended jailer of Chattogram jail Sohel Rana Biswas in a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a petition file by the ACC.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while lawyer Ali Azam appeared for Sohel Rana.

On September 29 last year, Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order for eight weeks after virtually hearing a petition filed by the state, seeking stay on the HC order.

The chamber judge also sent the petition to the regular bench of the apex court.

On September 20, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel had granted six months' bail after hearing a petition filed in the money laundering case.

The court also issued a rule, asking the ACC and the government to explain in four weeks why Sohel Rana would not be granted regular bail in the case. Sohel Rana was arrested on October 27 in 2018 while travelling to his hometown in Mymensingh from Chattogram by Bijoy Express train Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 2.5 crore, Tk 44.43 lakh in cash and 12 bottles of phensidyl.