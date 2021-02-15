Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Money Laundering

SC upholds stay order on jailer Sohel Rana's bail

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Sunday upheld its chamber judge's order that had stayed the High Court (HC) order, granting six months' bail to suspended jailer of Chattogram jail Sohel Rana Biswas in a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a petition file by the ACC.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while lawyer Ali Azam appeared for Sohel Rana.
On September 29 last year, Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order for eight weeks after virtually hearing a petition filed by the state, seeking stay on the HC order.
The chamber judge also sent the petition to the regular bench of the apex court.
On September 20, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel had granted six months' bail after hearing a petition filed in the money laundering case.
The court also issued a rule, asking the ACC and the government to explain in four weeks why Sohel Rana would not be granted regular bail in the case. Sohel Rana was arrested on October 27 in 2018 while travelling to his hometown in Mymensingh from Chattogram by Bijoy Express train Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 2.5 crore, Tk 44.43 lakh in cash and 12 bottles of phensidyl.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC upholds stay order on jailer Sohel Rana's bail
After some relief during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Razib Prosad Saha, MD of Kumudini Welfare
RAB man killed under wheels of suspected drug dealers’ truck
No dope test for drivers in 2 years
Clash With Cops 29 BNP men remanded
3,000 more Rohingyas being shifted to Bhasanchar today
Trial of SK Sinha deferred


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft