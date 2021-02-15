

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Razib Prosad Saha, MD of Kumudini Welfare









Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Razib Prosad Saha, MD of Kumudini Welfare Trust and grandson of philanthropist Ranada Prashad Saha, Director of the trust Shreemoti Saha, local lawmakers, NCC Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy and Japan’s Ambassador ITO Naoki were, among others, on the stage while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was laying the foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research (KIIMS CaRe) in Narayanganj virtually from Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : Observer