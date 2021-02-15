RAB man killed under wheels of suspected drug dealers’ truck

A RAB personnel was killed after a truck belonging to suspected drug peddlers ran over his motorcycle at Bhaluka in Mymensingh early Sunday morning.

The decrease was identified as Md Idris Molla, 28, of village Kellai under Ghior Police Station in Manikganj district. Idris joined police in 2011.

Constable Md Idris Mollah, along with his other colleagues, signalled a speeding truck to stop at Porabari check-post in Gazipur at about 6:30am today (Sunday). But, ignoring the signal, the vehicle left the place. Then RAB constable Idris Mollah and his colleague Senior Deputy Assistant Director Md Golam Mostafa chased the truck on the highway.

Finding no other alternatives, the drug peddlers dropped a sack containing 30kg of hemp from their speeding vehicle to block the road so that the motorcycle of Idris could not chase them. However, constable Idris was determined to nab the drug peddlers and seize the truck.

Golam Mostafa stopped on the road and recovered the bag while Idris Mollah continued chasing the truck. Meantime, a RAB microbus followed him.

During the search, a truck refused to heed to RAB's signal to stop and instead tried to speed away. Constable Idris and Deputy Assistant Director Golam Mostafa, on a motorcycle, chased the truck, he said.

Finally, Idris Mollah succeeded to cross the truck and put barricades on the road in front of Coca-Cola Factory at Habirbari under Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district. But, instead of stopping on the road, the driver ran his truck over Idris, leaving him dead on the spot.

The incident took place when a RAB-1 team set up a check point in Porabari area in Gazipur around 6:30am on information that a consignment of 30kg cannabis was being taken to Mymensingh, according to RAB HQ.

Bhoradoba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Taimur Ali said the body of Constable Idris Mollah was recovered and sent to a hospital morgue. Both the driver and helper fled away, and the truck was seized.

RAB filed a murder case with Bhaluka Police Station in this regard. According to RAB, at least 27 RAB members were killed and more than 500 others were injured during drives so far.

Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion Chowdhury Abdullah-Al Mamun on Sunday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of constable Md Idris Mollah.

In a condolence message, he said the brave RAB member play a vital in RAB forces. The RAB DG prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





