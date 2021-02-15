Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No dope test for drivers in 2 years

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The government decision taken two years back to introduce dope test for the drivers to get a driving license is yet to be implemented.
 Due to delay in getting Road Transport and Bridges Ministry decision, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) couldn't implement the new system.
However, the high officials of the authorities concerned hope that the ministry's decision would be given soon.
Following 111-point recommendations of National Road Safety Council (NRSC) given in 2019 to prevent road accidents and bring discipline in transport sector, the government took the decision.
According to the government decision, the BRTA will not issue any driving license without a dope test negative report.
It will also not renew any license without the dope test documents. Initially, the authorities will bear the cost of dope test. But, finally the drivers intending to get license must have to submit dope testing reports for issuance of renewal of licenses.
Following the decision of the NRSC, the BRTA has already forwarded a work plan with necessary guidelines to the ministry for its approval last year.
However, the ministry hasn't given the documents back to the authorities. As a result, the implementation process got stuck.
According to BRTA officials, the authority is planning to introduce testing saliva of the drivers at the bus terminals, which will help them to identify addicted drivers.
According to officials, transport sector leaders are opposing the government decision to pay for the dope test.
They think that it would create pressure on the drivers and they want that the government will pay for the test. But, the government hasn't yet agreed on the proposal of the transport leaders.
BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Mohammad Abdur Razzque told this correspondent that initially, the dope test activities would be started on a limited scale. BRTA will pay for the dope tests of the professional drivers. But, it would be hard to pay for the new applicants as there is not enough allocation for the activity. If the government allocates, there is no problem to test with government expenditure.
He said that normally, the suspected drivers of terminals and related areas would be brought under the dope test. Initially, the activities will be started in three major terminals of Dhaka - Mohakhali, Sayedabad and Gabtoli.
he government will pay a year for the activities.
Following the outcome of the initial activities, it would be extended further to Chattogram and other cities across the country.
The authorities have a plan to make it mandatory for all license seekers for driving professional, heavy and light vehicles, he added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC upholds stay order on jailer Sohel Rana's bail
After some relief during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Razib Prosad Saha, MD of Kumudini Welfare
RAB man killed under wheels of suspected drug dealers’ truck
No dope test for drivers in 2 years
Clash With Cops 29 BNP men remanded
3,000 more Rohingyas being shifted to Bhasanchar today
Trial of SK Sinha deferred


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft