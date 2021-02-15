No dope test for drivers in 2 years

The government decision taken two years back to introduce dope test for the drivers to get a driving license is yet to be implemented.

Due to delay in getting Road Transport and Bridges Ministry decision, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) couldn't implement the new system.

However, the high officials of the authorities concerned hope that the ministry's decision would be given soon.

Following 111-point recommendations of National Road Safety Council (NRSC) given in 2019 to prevent road accidents and bring discipline in transport sector, the government took the decision.

According to the government decision, the BRTA will not issue any driving license without a dope test negative report.

It will also not renew any license without the dope test documents. Initially, the authorities will bear the cost of dope test. But, finally the drivers intending to get license must have to submit dope testing reports for issuance of renewal of licenses.

Following the decision of the NRSC, the BRTA has already forwarded a work plan with necessary guidelines to the ministry for its approval last year.

However, the ministry hasn't given the documents back to the authorities. As a result, the implementation process got stuck.

According to BRTA officials, the authority is planning to introduce testing saliva of the drivers at the bus terminals, which will help them to identify addicted drivers.

According to officials, transport sector leaders are opposing the government decision to pay for the dope test.

They think that it would create pressure on the drivers and they want that the government will pay for the test. But, the government hasn't yet agreed on the proposal of the transport leaders.

BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Mohammad Abdur Razzque told this correspondent that initially, the dope test activities would be started on a limited scale. BRTA will pay for the dope tests of the professional drivers. But, it would be hard to pay for the new applicants as there is not enough allocation for the activity. If the government allocates, there is no problem to test with government expenditure.

He said that normally, the suspected drivers of terminals and related areas would be brought under the dope test. Initially, the activities will be started in three major terminals of Dhaka - Mohakhali, Sayedabad and Gabtoli.

he government will pay a year for the activities.

Following the outcome of the initial activities, it would be extended further to Chattogram and other cities across the country.

The authorities have a plan to make it mandatory for all license seekers for driving professional, heavy and light vehicles, he added.







