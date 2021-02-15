Video
Clash With Cops 29 BNP men remanded

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

Twenty-nine BNP men, arrested during protest against the decision of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) to cancel gallantry award of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order after police produced them before the court with a ten-day remand plea.
The BNP men who have been placed on remand are Jewel, Nayeem, Nadim, Rashid, Hossain, Alamin, Milton, Sanoar, Rubel, Ebadul, Hamidul, Mohsin, Zakir, Parvez, Mujahidul Islam, Saogatul Islam, Nayan, Shawkat, Sajib, Shamim, Shaon, Emon, Nazrul, Sajjad, Rana, Mostafa, Hasan and Palash.
Pro-BNP lawyers, led by Dhaka Bar General Secretary Hossain Ali Hasasn, submitted a remand cancellation petition to the court.
Of the 29 BNP men, 13 were arrested by Ramna police while the rest by Shahbagh police.
BNP activists and police clashed in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Saturday during BNP's protest rally against the decision to revoke the gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman.


