3,000 more Rohingyas being shifted to Bhasanchar today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 14: Over 3000 Rohingyas will leave Chattogram for Bhasanchar by Bangladesh Navy ships today (Monday).

Of them, at least 1200 Rohingyas arrived in Chattogram on Sunday while the rest will arrive today.

The newly developed Bhasanchar, a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, has now been turned into a human habitat with the arrival of 10,000 Rohingyas.

A total of four Bangladesh Navy ships on board 1778 Rohingyas arrived in Bhasanchar on Friday afternoon.

On January 29, some 1,778 more Rohingyas were relocated to Bhashan Char in the third phase of the effort.

In the first two phases - December 4 and 29 - some 3,446 Rohingyas were relocated to the island.

Besides, Bhasan Char was sheltered by around 305 Rohingyas, who were rescued from sea while on their way to Malaysia during the last year.

As a gesture of migration of one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasanchar, the Island has now being filled up with human beings.

The government in 2018 made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas living in and outside the refugee camps at Cox's Bazar district to Bhasanchar near Hatiya in Noakhali district.

Accordingly, the government had set up the infrastructure for 120 cluster villages across 13,000 acres of the island to accommodate more than 100,000 people at a cost of over Tk 23 billion.

In order to encourage the Rohingyas to go to Bhasanchar, the authorities concerned on September 5 last year sent a delegation of 40 Rohingya refugees from the Cox's Bazar camps on a visit there to see the existing facilities developed for human habitat.

Those Rohingyas have been encouraged seeing the development of the island and upon their return, some Rohingyas expressed their interest in moving to Bhasanchar.

Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 to 1.2 million Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar district and there is a fear that there might be landslides during the upcoming monsoon, causing casualties.

In the meantime, Bhasanchar is ready to accommodate at least 25,000 Rohingya people. Bangladesh Navy has implemented the project under the Prime Minister's Office at an estimated cost of Tk 23.12 billion.





