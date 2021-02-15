Trial of SK Sinha deferred

The trial of the money laundering case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others was deferred on Sunday as the no witness came to court.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka passed deferment order as the ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) sought time from the court and fixed March 3 for the next hearing.

A total of 18 prosecution witnesses out of 21 gave deposition in the court.

On August 18 last year, the same court framed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others.



