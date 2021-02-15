Video
Home Back Page

Syndication in workers’ recruitment for Malaysia opposed

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Opposing syndication in sending migrants to Malaysia, BAIRA Syndicate Nirmul Oikyajote (BSNOJ) on Sunday demanded allowing all recruiting agents to send migrants to the country to stem further syndication.
"It's learnt that some recruiting agents in the country have been trying to send migrants to the country through further syndication managing the authorities of the two countries depriving all other legal agencies like the year of 2017 and 2018. The country and its recruiting agents will be deprived again once the syndicate gets the work," BSNOJ Convener Ali Haider Chowdhury told at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday.
Ali Haider said protesting the initiative of strengthening syndication, the alliance will organize a human chain in front of Probashi Kalyan Bhaban at Eskaton in the city and submit a memorandum to Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed at 11:00am on Monday.
Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) former president Abul Bashar, Jote coordinator Shahadat Hossain, member secretary Tipu Sultan, former BAIRA vice president Abul Barakat, Farid Ahmed, Fakhrul Islam, Jahirul Islam, Mohammad Hossain and Mojibur Rahman were also present at the programme.
In his speech, Ali Haider Chowdhury said the meeting of Bangladesh Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) will be held on February 16 this year. In the meeting, the issue of number of agencies for sending migrants will be decided. Once the number is finalized, all other agencies will be deprived like the previous years of 2017 and 2018 to do business.
In the years of 2017 and 2018, the 10-member syndicate had sent migrants to the country depriving all other agencies. They could send only 2.59 migrants against their demands of 15 lakh. Later, the Malaysian government suspended sending of migrants due to irregularities and higher charge of the syndicate. It makes the country and agencies the losers. Demanding exclusion of the agenda of fixing numbers of agencies, Haider Chowdhury urged the government to allow all agencies for sending migrants like 13 other migrant destinations.  
He also demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's interference in the procedure. If the government ignores the demand and allow the syndicate again, tough movement will be started, the leaders warned.


