Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:21 AM
CCC mayor, councillors take charge today

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 14: The elected mayor and 54 ward councillors of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will take charge today (Monday).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually administered the oath of office to CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury while the LGRD minister administered the oath of office to 54 ward councillors including 14 women councillors, at Osmani memorial Auditorium in the capital on February 11.
After taking oath, the mayor accompanied by the elected ward councillors visited the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and offered fateha.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League has been elected CCC mayor in the election held on January 27. He bagged 3,69,248 votes while his nearest mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain of BNP  secured 52,489 votes.
Mayor candidate Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh with "Chair' got 1109 votes, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with "Candle' got 2126 votes, Jannatul Islam of Islami Andolan Bangladesh with  "Hand Fan" got 4980 votes, Abul Manjur of People's Party with "Mango" got 4653 votes, and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with "Elephant' got 885 votes.
According to Election Commission sources, AL councillor candidate in Ward No18 of East Bakalia was elected unopposed.


