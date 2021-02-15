Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

WASHINGTON, Feb 14: Leaders of several major US airlines met online Friday with White House officials to press their case against requiring coronavirus tests for passengers on domestic flights, saying it would undermine the already fragile industry.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed speculation that the Biden administration could soon impose a requirement that passengers on domestic flights first pass a COVID-19 test. But she stopped short of taking the idea off the table.
"Reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements such as testing are not accurate," Psaki said. She described the meeting with CEOs as "brief."
A person familiar with the discussions said the airline CEOs talked with White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients, according to the person, who spoke anonymously to discuss a private meeting.
The CEOs of American, United, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue all took part in the meeting, according to industry officials.
The meeting was arranged after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that a testing requirement before domestic flights was under consideration.
"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," Nick Calio, head of the trade group Airlines for America, said in a statement.
Since late January, the CDC has required that international travelers show a negative COVID-19 test or recovery from the virus before they board a flight to the US The airline industry generally supports that rule, believing that testing could eventually replace tougher international travel restrictions, such as quarantines.
Airlines reacted with alarm, however, when CDC officials raised the possibility of testing the much larger number of passengers on domestic flights. Airlines officials say that would further devastate air travel, which has still not returned even to half its pre-pandemic level. They worry that the additional cost of a test would discourage people from taking shorter trips.
The airlines also argue that there isn't enough testing capacity to test every passenger. More than 1 million people went through checkpoints at US airports on Thursday, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.
They also say that requiring people to take a coronavirus test before flights would cause more people to drive - merely shifting the risk of spreading the virus from planes to cars.
Airline unions have joined the push against testing domestic passengers. On Friday, the Southwest Airlines pilots' union said a testing mandate "would decimate domestic air travel demand, put aviation jobs at risk, and create serious unintended consequences."    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising oil, faster vaccine rollout to boost UAE H2 recovery
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival
Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade
‘Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major firms embrace asset’
Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport
Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali
MBL holds anti-money laundering course


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft