Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WASHINGTON, Feb 14: For the past 11 months, Reign Free has done everything she can think of to keep her catering company open after the pandemic hit -- a fight shared by many Black-owned businesses across the United States.
As her business dried up, Free has taken out loans from the US government and other lenders and searched for new opportunities, but she wonders how much longer Red Door Catering in Oakland, California can survive the slump.
"We're getting crumbs and it's not enough. We're still having hope, and still trying to stay afloat, but really we're getting deeper and deeper into the hole," she told AFP.
Racial minorities have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, with higher rates of death, unemployment and business failure, and less success obtaining federal government assistance intended to provide relief.
President Joe Biden has argued his proposed $1.9 trillion spending package will both pay for an aggressive vaccine campaign to end the virus that has strangled business, while also addressing the longstanding racial inequities that have worsened during the pandemic.
"It is a great effort," Cathy Adams, president and CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce, said of Biden's plan.
The chamber's members have managed to avoid closure, but only with considerable struggle, and Adams fears for their future.
"This right here has hit us so hard," she said. The world's largest Covid-19 outbreak has exacted an awful toll on the United States, killing more than 480,000 people and leading to mass layoffs, with 20.4 million people unemployed as of January, according to Labor Department data.
But it has been a starkly unequal experience. The unemployment rate was at 5.7 percent for white Americans last month but 9.2 percent for African Americans and 8.6 percent for Hispanics, the Labor Department said.
Government data also shows both groups have higher death rates from the disease than whites, and their businesses are similarly imperiled.
An August study from the New York Federal Reserve said Black-owned small businesses failed at a rate two times above the national average.
Congress has funded two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which offers loans and grants to small businesses and was created last March as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
But in the most populous state of California, Black and Hispanic neighborhoods have received less PPP money than white and Asian neighborhoods, and the program supported fewer jobs per resident, according to a study from the University of California, Los Angeles.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising oil, faster vaccine rollout to boost UAE H2 recovery
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival
Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade
‘Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major firms embrace asset’
Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport
Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali
MBL holds anti-money laundering course


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft