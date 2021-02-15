Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE) declined for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small traders were reluctant to make fresh investment amid lackluster trade.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 37.37 points or 0.68 per cent to 5,447, while the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips also lost 10.70 points to 2,099, but the DSES advanced 2.28 points to 1,238 at the close of the trading.

Turnover also declined to Tk 8.01 billion, down 24 per cent than the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.55 billion.

British American Tobacco Bangladesh, which saved the market from a big fall the previous day, plunged almost 6.0 per cent on Sunday.

Shares of the BATBC soared 12.62 per cent on Thursday last after it declared another 300 per cent final cash dividend, making the total cash dividend 600 per cent and 200 per cent stock dividend for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2020.

Shares of Taufika Foods and Agro Industries were frozen at almost 10 per cent-the upper limit circuit breaker for the debutant on its third trading day. It rose to Tk 24.70 from its issue price of Tk 10 in three days. It was the day's top gainer.

Prime Insurance was the day's worst loser for the second straight, losing 9.64 per cent. The insurer also lost 12.44 per cent on Thursday despite the company declared 10 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020.

A total number of 136,674 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 193.35 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 4,656 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 4,697 billion in the previous day.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 94 points to settle at 15,789 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 60 points to close at 9,524.

Of the issues traded, 83 declined, 35 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 4.44 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 144 million.







