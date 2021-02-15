

Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport





Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Mohammad Belayet Hossain (Chief Guest), Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan, Police Super Md. Alamgir Hossain attend at a medical services programme under the initiative and financing of the Jamuna Bank Foundation held at A. Majid High School at Begumgonj in Noakhali recently. Through the programme a total number of 3105 patients have been given free treatment with medicines and 329 eye patients have been selected for free eye operation. Under this programme, overall medical support and services have been provided by Comfort General Hospital and Diabetic Centre. photo: Bank