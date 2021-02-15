

MBL holds anti-money laundering course

A total number of 90 officials from various divisions of Head Office and branches attended the online programme.

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. In his address Shamim Ahmed insisted that all employees and officers must abide by the relevant legislation and regulations regarding money laundering and combating financing against terrorism.

The virtual sessions were conducted by Faculties of the Institute and official from Anti Money Laundering Department. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.







