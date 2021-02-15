Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital privacy crucial to 89pc of Bangladeshi apps users: Poll

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Viber - one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, unveils the results of its global in-app voluntary poll in which approximately 340,000 people took part, revealing 77% of Viber users across the globe say digital privacy is crucial for them.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to accelerate the digitization of many aspects of life, from education to work to healthcare, people are turning to apps and digital formats to stay connected to family members, friends, and colleagues.
Rakuten Viber's recent poll underscores that through the transformation, data privacy is still top of mind for its users.
Numerous regions participated in the survey, including Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Out of all of them, Bangladesh is most concerned with digital privacy, with 89% of respondents saying it's imperative.
Features with private communication and end-to-end encryption by default are most important to users. Out of five different options, 70% of respondents globally said their top priority is to make sure their conversations remain private.
Simultaneously, 84.49% of Bangladesh users stated that they prefer their conversation to be confidential.  The second most-voted-on feature is making sure user data is not shared or collected by the company beyond what is needed for operating the app-15% of global users chose that response.
Viber's private calls and chats are end-to-end encrypted. No one can join or be invited to group chats without permission. Besides, Viber also offers another layer of privacy with its hidden chats feature, which can only be accessed with a PIN.
Furthermore, 79% of the respondents globally and 81% in Bangladesh have stated that they would switch their messaging app due to any privacy concerns. This speaks by itself that users take privacy seriously, which is vital for them.
 "The findings exhibit the importance of privacy globally, including Bangladesh. It shows us that privacy should never take a back seat, especially during the growing concern for surveillance of private communication for profit," Rakuten Viber CEO Djamel Agaoua said in an statement commenting on the poll.
"The findings revealed an important aspect to the rest of the world - people understand the importance of privacy. Their concern about it is rising and empowering them to make proper decisions about digital usage. Data privacy is our top priority, and Viber will continue to provide a safe communication platform to the global users including Bangladesh," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising oil, faster vaccine rollout to boost UAE H2 recovery
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival
Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade
‘Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major firms embrace asset’
Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport
Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali
MBL holds anti-money laundering course


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft