

bKash CEO Kamal Quadir received CSR award

The "Global Business CSR Award-2021" ceremony was held on Saturday at a city hotel to honor the recipients from different fields who have contributed in CSR activities during this pandemic.

Md Tazul Islam, Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives was present as chief guest of the event. Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman MP, State Minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Murad Hasan, State Minister of Information and Dr. Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company were present as special guests.

bKash, after the government, has organized one of the largest medical intervention efforts during the pandemic. It has handed over 350 ventilators along with more than 950,000 emergency medical toolkits including mask, thermometer, protective clothing, gloves, medical goggles, etc. to the government, donated by its overseas partner Alibaba. From its own fund, it has also provided 30 ventilators to top hospitals and installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital. bKash also worked with Bidyanondo Foundation to establish a hospital in Chattogram, provided food aid to poor families through Sena Kalyan Sangstha and few NGOs as well.



